Bloomington Bison Announce Dan Larmer as Assistant General Manager

June 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BLOOMINGTON - The Bloomington Bison are proud to announce the appointment of Dan Larmer as their new Assistant General Manager. Dan joins the Bison from the 2023 OHL Champion Peterborough Petes.

A graduate of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Minor Hockey Association (WSMHA), Dan's early achievements include winning an OMHA Bantam Championship. He advanced

through his playing career with notable success, playing Jr.B for the Vaughan Raiders and earning a spot on the COJHL All-Star Team. He then played Jr.A for the St. Michael's Buzzers, where he served as an Assistant Captain, before moving on to NCAA hockey with the Mercyhurst Lakers, from which he graduated with a B.A. in Business Management.

Dan began his coaching career with the WSMHA before moving to the Jr.A Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL as Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. In 2015, he joined the Peterborough Petes as a Regional Scout, a role he will continue to fulfill. During his tenure with the Petes, Dan was instrumental in achieving three banner-winning seasons: the 2017 OHL Eastern Conference Regular Season Champions, the 2023 OHL Eastern Conference Playoff Champions, and the 2023 OHL Champions.

"We are very fortunate to have Dan Larmer join our organization," said Phillip Barski, newly appointed GM and Head Coach. "Dan's commitment to his craft and unparalleled work ethic truly set him apart. In the short time that we have been working together, he has proven himself to be a tireless worker and an excellent evaluator of talent."

The Bloomington Bison extend their gratitude to Mike Oke for allowing Dan to share his expertise in both roles and warmly welcome Dan to the Bloomington Bison family.

