IceMen to Host a Virtual Opening Night on Saturday, October 24

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Tuesday that team will broadcast a virtual opening night on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. as the virtual Icemen take on the South Carolina Stingrays at the Publix Virtual Rink. The broadcast will air live on the Icemen's Facebook page and is an effort to bring Icemen fans together virtually.

When the first draft of the ECHL schedule was released in May, the Icemen's home opener was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 24 against South Carolina. Due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECHL elected to push the start of the season to December.

Fans will now have the opportunity to cheer on the Icemen against South Carolina courtesy of a game simulation from the NHL 20 video game by EA Sports. Additionally, all of the other game elements that fans would normally experience at the arena on gameday, such as the ceremonial puck drop, national anthem, item of the game, chuck-a-puck and more will all be virtually included.

Beginning today, fans can visit the Icemen's Facebook page each day this week leading up to Saturday's Virtual Opening Night for a chance to win a giveaway. Fans may also participate in the 50/50 raffle presented by Community First Credit Union Care Foundation, as well as Chuck-a-Puck presented by Atlantic Self Storage and supporting sponsors Black Sheep Restaurant, Donatos Pizza and Wick Candle Bar. In addition, there will be details for fans to get involved in the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

Finally, an exciting brand-new promotion for the upcoming season will also be announced in this Saturday's virtual event. For more information, visit the Icemen's Facebook Page, or visit us at www.jaxicemen.com/virtual

The Icemen's real home opener is slated for Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen are expected to start the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

