Admirals Enact COVID Voluntary Suspension of Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals have announced today that the team will be opting out of competition for the 2020-2021 ECHL season under the ECHL's COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy. The team will return to play in the 2021-2022 ECHL season.

The safety of the Admirals players, staff and the community, combined with the state's COVID-19 restrictions on limiting Norfolk Scope to a 1000-person capacity limit has led to the decision.

"This has been a grueling decision," said Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh. "We have been seeking every opportunity to play since the Spring. But ultimately, the health and safety of our community is the Admirals primary objective."

Season ticket holders can expect correspondence from their sales representatives in the coming weeks with incentives and options available to them. This will be followed by launching specific season ticket selection offerings with easy, monthly payment options and ice level suites for the 2021-2022 season.

"With 31 years of Admirals hockey, we look forward to continuing where we left off last season... with SELL OUT Crowds in 2021!" said Cavanagh. "We expect a new level of excitement for Admirals Hockey in the post-COVID environment that our Hampton Roads community will rally upon."

