Everblades Hire Jesse Kallechy as Assistant Coach

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced that Jesse Kallechy has been hired as the new Assistant Coach.

Kallechy, 30, joins the Blades after spending the last two seasons as the Head Coach for the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Named the SPHL Coach of the Year in 2019-20, Kallechy guided the Marksmen to an impressive 31-6-9 record. In addition, over the past two campaigns, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native had more than 25 of his players called up to the ECHL.

"Jesse checked all the boxes for what we were looking for. He's young, energetic, grateful, and eager to learn," said Ralph. "He won a championship as an assistant coach and built a first-place hockey team while winning 'Coach of the Year' last year. He has experience with video, running a bench, and our philosophies on defensive play are aligned. Most importantly, Jesse understands the importance of creating and nurturing a winning culture."

Kallechy started his coaching career as an Assistant Coach with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc, where he spent three seasons from 2015-18, highlighted by winning the President's Cup Championship in 2018.

Prior to his coaching career, Kallechy was a professional goaltender in the SPHL over four seasons from 2011-15. He backstopped the Knoxville Ice Bears, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana IceGators and Huntsville.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m.

