Goalie CJ Motte Returns to Allen After a Season in Europe

October 20, 2020





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the club has signed goaltender CJ Motte, to a contract for the upcoming season.

CJ Motte returns after splitting time last year in Europe between the Coventry Blaze (EIHL), and Innsbruck HC of Austria. Motte had a .927 save percentage in 24 games with Coventry.

"CJ Motte is a veteran goalie in this league. You know exactly what you're getting from him each night," said Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He's a competitive guy that loves to win and hates to lose."

Motte, who was born in St Clair, Michigan will turn 29-years old this December. He had a winning record with the Americans in the 2018-2019 season with 18 wins in 41 starts and a .910 save percentage.

He attended Ferris State University for four years compiling 66 wins over that span. His best season came in the 2013-2014 season where he had a record of 28-9-3 with a .928 save percentage.

Over his professional career he has 19 total games in the American Hockey League between Bridgeport, Charlotte and Iowa. He played three seasons of junior hockey starting with Traverse City, of the North American Hockey league for one year in 2008-2009, and two seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL in 09-10 and 10-11.

The Allen Americans will open their 12th training camp in November. The club will begin regular season play in December.

