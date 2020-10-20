Former Cardiff Devil Bryce Reddick Joins Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have added more experience to the blue line by signing defenseman Bryce Reddick to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Reddick had played under the direction of head coach Andrew Lord over the past three seasons with the Cardiff Devils.

The 31-year-old defenseman brings one league championship and two playoff championships from his time with the Devils to the Swamp Rabbits. His 14 goals, 45 assists and plus-16 rating helped prolong a stretch of complete dominance by the Devils over the entire Elite Ice Hockey League.

"I played for Lordo for three years so we have that player-coach relationship, and we have a really good relationship away from the game as well. I know everything that he brings to the table in terms of his coaching style and passion, so it shouldn't be a big transition for me," Reddick said. "That was the big reason why I chose to come to Greenville."

The Devils qualified to play in the Champions Hockey League in all three seasons, where he played against top-quality competition across Europe.

Reddick has spent the last six seasons overseas, including time in France, Denmark and Norway. He produced double-digit points in every season in Europe except for the COVID-19 shortened 2019-20 campaign in Cardiff.

The Michigan Tech product began his pro career with his hometown Las Vegas Wranglers. He also saw time with the Idaho Steelheads, and the Arizona Sundogs, who were part of the now-defunct Central Hockey League.

Reddick played his junior hockey with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the BCHL, and committed to Michigan Tech as a forward, and switched to defense.

Reddick comes from a hockey family, as his father, Pokey, is a Stanley Cup champion goaltender with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990, and his uncle, Smokey, had a long and productive pro career as a goaltender.

