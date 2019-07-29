IceMen Agree to Terms with Forward Chase Witala

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Chase Witala for the 2019-20 season

Witala, 24, joins the Icemen after a productive 2018-19 campaign with Germany's Rosenheim Star Bulls where he posted 51 points (21g, 30a) in 44 games played. The 6-0, 175-pound winger logged 17 points (6g, 11a) in 12 appearances with Rosenheim during the 2017-18 season.

Witala (pronounced wah-TALL-uh) has registered 29 points (10g, 19a) in 62 career ECHL games split between the Orlando Solar Bears, Atlanta Gladiators and Norfolk Admirals from 2016-2018. The Prince George, BC native totaled an impressive 239 points (120g, 119a) in 302 career Western Hockey League games (WHL) with the Prince George Cougars from 2011-2016. Following his major junior career, Witala made two appearances with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) securing two assists in three games.

The Icemen open the 2019-2020 season at home on October 12 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

