Grizzlies Sign 3 Players for the 2019-2020 Season

July 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced the signing of forward Dylan Vander Esch, defenseman Johnathan MacLeod and goaltender Blake Wojtala for the 2019-2020 season.

Vander Esch spent the 2018-2019 season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he had 11 goals and 4 assists for 15 points in 49 games. He also has professional experience with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and the SPHL's Mason Mayhem, where he had 16 points in 12 games in the 2017-2018 season.

MacLeod was a 2nd round draft pick, 57th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played at Boston University for four seasons from 2015-2018. MacLeod spent the 2018-2019 season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, where he had 1 goal and 5 assists in 50 games.

MacLeod played for the U.S. National Under-18 Team in 2014. He was a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. Men's National Under-18 Team at the 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation Men's Under-18 World Championship in Lappeenranta and Imatra, Finland. MacLeod had 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 games in the tournament.

Blake Wojtala, brother of former Grizzlies forward Cam Wojtala, played collegiate hockey at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island. He left as the program's all-time leader in wins (63), saves (2,900), save percentage (.927), goals-against average (2.32), and shutouts (11). After his college career Wojtala appeared in 8 games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers, where he had a 2.92 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

Tickets are available now to see all 3 in action for the upcoming season at Maverik Center. Season tickets and a variety of ticket packages can be purchased at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies are entering their 2nd year as an affiliate of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Utah Grizzlies announced today that forwards Tim McGauley, Felix Lauzon and Defenseman Eric Williams signed 2 way AHL/ECHL contracts. for the 2019-2020 season. McGauley had 28 points in 39 games for the Grizzlies last season. Lauzon scored 85 goals and 130 assists in five seasons in the QJMHL. Williams played in 2 games with Manchester of the ECHL and Charlotte of the AHL in the 2018-2019 season after a stellar 4 year career at Northeastern University.

