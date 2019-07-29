Mavericks Sign Blueline Scoring Threat Justin Woods

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, John-Scott Dickson announced Thursday that the club has signed defenseman Justin Woods for the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year old from Fairbanks, Alaska was one of the Jacksonville Icemen's top point-getting defensemen in the ECHL last year, tallying 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists with a minus-19 plus-minus rating in 44 games with Jacksonville. He also spent nine games at the next level, playing in nine games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, notching one assist.

"I am very honored and excited to sign with the Mavericks," Woods said, "I'm looking forward to all that Kansas City has to offer. I'm ready to win some hockey games."

The six-foot-two, 212-pounder played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and was team captain during his senior season in 2017-18. In 133 games for the Nanooks, Woods compiled 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

