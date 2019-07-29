Chris LeBlanc Back for Third Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Chris LeBlanc for the 2019-20 season.

"Over the last two years I've watched Chris become a major part of this team," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He possesses a good mixture of size and skill, and when you combine that with his work ethic, it sets a terrific example for the rest of our lineup."

LeBlanc (luh-BLANK), 26, returns to Orlando after posting a career-high 39 points (10g-29a) and 32 penalty minutes in 61 games during the 2018-19 regular season, his second campaign with the organization. LeBlanc notched an additional four points (3g-1a) and two penalty minutes in 10 games for the Solar Bears during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"Being a part of a first-class organization like the Solar Bears for the past two seasons made my decision to come back an easy one," LeBlanc said. "I'm excited to return to play in front of the best fans in the league and work towards our goal of bringing a Kelly Cup to Orlando."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward enters the 2019-20 campaign ranking seventh on the Solar Bears franchise career leaderboard for games played (121), tied for 10th in assists (40) and tied for 12th in points (60.

LeBlanc has 65 points (20g-45a) and 58 penalty minutes in 128 career ECHL games split between the Solar Bears and Wichita Thunder, and has also skated in six games at the American Hockey League level with the Binghamton Senators.

Prior to turning pro, the Winthrop, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey for Merrimack College. In 113 career games for the Warriors program, LeBlanc collected 48 points (22g-26a) and 53 penalty minutes.

LeBlanc was originally a sixth-round pick (#161 overall) of the Ottawa Senators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

