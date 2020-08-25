IceMen Add Size & Experience with Veteran Forward Nathan Perkovich

August 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Forward Nathan Perkovich with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Jacksonville IceMen) Forward Nathan Perkovich with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Jacksonville IceMen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Nathan Perkovich for the 2020-21 season.

Perkovich, 34, joins the Icemen after posting a career best 46 points (19g, 27a) last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL). During the 2018-19 season, the 6-5, 210-pound forward logged 34 points, with a career high 22 goals with the Florida Everblades (ECHL).

Perkovich played seven seasons in Croatia with Zagreb Medvescak (KHL /EBEL) totaling 58 points (21g, 37a). Prior to his time in Europe, Perkovich was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the 2004 NHL Entry draft and went on to compile 69 points in 161 American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the Lowell Devils and Albany Devils (2008-2012). The Canton, MI resident accrued 71 points (44g, 27a) in 113 collegiate appearances at Lake Superior State University from 2006-2009.

Perkovich joins fellow forwards Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, and Ian McKinnon, along with defenseman Jarrod Hilderman as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.