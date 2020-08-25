Levko Koper Agrees to Terms for 2020-21 Season

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with Levko Koper for the 2020-21 season.

Last season with Florida, Koper produced 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 43 games. The forward also played with the Blades back in the 2016-17 season. During that stint, Koper recorded five goals and three assists in 13 games before being called up to the Everblades then AHL-affiliate, Charlotte Checkers. With Charlotte that season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Edmonton, Alberta native tallied 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 56 games.

Koper first broke into professional hockey with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) in 2016. Since then, he has played with six different professional hockey clubs in leagues across four countries, including the United States, Germany, Austria and Slovakia.

The forward was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the seventh round of the 2009 NHL draft. Before going pro, Koper played for the University of Alberta (CWUAA), where he logged 140 games through five seasons.

Koper is the 11th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season, joining forwards John McCarron, Michael Neville, Kyle Neuber, Joe Pendenza, Blake Winiecki, Darik Angeli, defensemen Michael Downing, Ben Masella and Cody Sol, plus goaltender Cam Johnson.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

