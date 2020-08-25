Americans Sign Blueliner from the WHL

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Nolan Kneen for the 20-21 season.

Nolan Kneen spent the last five seasons in the Western Hockey League, with both the Saskatoon Blades and Kamloops Blazers. The defenseman had 40 points in 61 games last year with Saskatoon chipping in 58 penalty minutes.

"A nice addition to our blueline," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "Nolan (Kneen) is another player that combines skill and physicality. He delivers the big hits and makes the tape to tape passes."

The 6-foot-0 and 195-pound defenseman from Duncan, BC, turned 21 this past March. He joins Les Lancaster, Cole Fraser and Cody Corbett as D-Men announced so far this season.

The Americans open their 12th season of professional hockey this December. For more information call (972) 912-1000.

