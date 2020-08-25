Mavericks Sign Rookie Scorer Josh Laframboise

August 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club signed rookie forward Josh Laframboise (LAH-fram-bwah) to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Laframboise, a six-foot-one, 187-pound, 23-year-old forward from Thunder Bay, Ontario joins the Mavericks after an impressive three-year career at Lakehead University. He set career highs in goals, points and assists his senior season last year, posting 28 points on 16 goals and 12 assists in 28 games, making him a point-per-game player.

"Josh was a highly sought after rookie and he's a tremendous addition to our rookie class," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He's a young talent who plays with grit and jam. His best hockey is in front of him."

In 59 games in his career at Lakehead, Laframboise tallied 48 points on 27 goals and 21 assists.

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.