IceMen Add Former Kelly Cup Champion Matt Marquardt

Forward Matt Marquardt

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Matt Marquardt.

Marquardt, 33, joins the Icemen after totaling 165 points (78g, 87a) during the past four seasons in England (EIHL) with the Coventry Blaze, Sheffield Steelers and Dundee Stars. The 6-3, 220-pound forward has orchestrated three consecutive 40+ point seasons, including 44 points last season with Dundee (EIHL).

Marquardt has accrued 161 points (72g, 89a) in 244 career ECHL contests. Marquardt won a Kelly Cup Championship with the Florida Everblades in 2012, registering 18 points in18 postseason games, and scored the overtime winning goal in Game 3 of the 2012 Kelly Cup Finals.

Marquardt also brings a wealth of American Hockey League experience to the Icemen, appearing in 268 games split between the Providence Bruins, Charlotte Checkers and Oklahoma City Barons.

The North Bay, Ontario resident also won a QMJHL Championship with the Moncton Wildcats in 2006 and finished his junior career with 164 points in 203 games. Marquardt was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh-round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Marquardt joins fellow forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Nathan Perkovich, Cameron Critchlow, Ara Nazarian, Eric Neiley and defensemen Luke Shiplo, Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan, Jarod Hilderman, Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season

