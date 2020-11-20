Thunder Brings in Talented Forward Fortier

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Maxime Fortier (FORE-tee-ay) for the 2020-21 season.

Fortier, 22, begins his third year as a pro. A native of Montreal, Quebec, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward signed an entry level deal with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017. During his first two years at the professional ranks, he has split time between the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. In 2018-19, he notched 25 points (12g, 13a) in 24 games for the IceMen and added seven points (4g, 3a) in six playoff games that spring. Overall, Fortier has registered 42 points (18g, 24a) in 84 games as a pro.

Prior to turning pro, Fortier played five seasons for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads. He served as an alternate captain from 2015-2017 and was named captain during the 2017-18 campaign. In three-straight seasons, he tallied at least 75 points and 30 goals. Overall, he finished with 270 points (104g, 166a) in 263 games during his junior career.

