Fuel Add Defenseman Medric Mercier

November 20, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Médric Mercier to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Mercier, 24, signs his first professional contract after playing three years at the University of Ottawa (USports). Skating in 73 games for the Gee-Gees, Mercier tallied 17 goals, 20 assists and 24 penalty minutes. Prior to attending the University of Ottawa, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound defenseman played three seasons for the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds and Oshawa Generals.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Mercier led the OHL in goals among defensemen during the 2016-17 season, earning 21 goals and 27 assists. In three full seasons in the OHL, Mercier earned 29 goals, 59 assists and 98 penalty minutes in 137 games.

With the signing of Mercier, the Fuel have 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

Full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

