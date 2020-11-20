Nailers Sign Lawton Courtnall

Forward Lawton Courtnall with Western Michigan University

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced another player signing for the upcoming season. Wheeling has signed forward Lawton Courtnall to an ECHL contract.

Courtnall, 24, is set to begin his professional career, after completing his four-year collegiate career at Western Michigan University, where he majored in Business. As a Bronco, Lawton appeared in 138 games and totaled 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points. He appeared in at least 30 games in all four seasons, and has his best campaign as a senior, as he netted five goals and ten points, while achieving a +4 rating.

Prior to school, the Westlake Village, California native played three seasons of junior hockey in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sioux Falls Stampede. His time in Sioux Falls saw him have both individual and team success, as the Stampede won the Clark Cup in 2014-15, then he posted 31 points in 58 games the following year. Lawton comes from a strong sports family, as his father Russ and uncle Geoff combined to play in 2,078 NHL games, while his sister Ally won an NCAA Soccer Championship at UCLA.

