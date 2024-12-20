Ice Wolves Win Over Brahmas

December 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves got back in the win column Friday, Dec. 20 against the Lone star Brahmas. The first period saw the Brahmas come out aggressive with the first 11 shots on goal, the Ice Wolves would get the next eight shots thanks to two powerplays where Toivo Laaksonen would score on the second attempt taking the 1-0 lead. Both teams would have several opportunities in the second period, but the goal tenders would stand strong. Carrying a one goal lead into the final period, the Ice Wolves would find an insurance goal from Nayan Pai scoring on the rebound of the Herman Åsberg shot to put them up 2-0. The Brahmas would get one back off a deflection from Elias Kumlin to bring the game within one. The Brahmas would pull the netminder late in the game but ultimately unable to convert and the Ice Wolves walked away with the win 2-1.

The Ice Wolves and Brahmas will meet again Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30pm CT/6:30pm MT. You can watch the game live on NATV by selecting away audio.

