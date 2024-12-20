Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues

North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's an Anchorage Wolverines game day, and the last one of 2024. There will be a watch party at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage for the 4:00pm puck drop.

Yesterday, with the early morning game, the Wolverines had a slow start, but turned it around in the third period for a 4-2 win over the Jr. Blues.

They will go for the sweep this afternoon, and to finish the year on a high note as we head into the holiday break.

