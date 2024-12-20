Bagnole Scores Late, Jr. Blues Top Wolverines in Shootout
December 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
What began as a slow game ended in a shootout loss for the Anchorage Wolverines.
The first and second periods went scoreless, with Springfield's Logan Ganz finally putting a point on the board nine minutes into the third.
Danny Bagnole saved the Wolverines with just 55 seconds left in regulation, making the uneventful game suddenly thrilling with the score reflecting 1-1 when the clock hit zero.
Like period one and two, the five-minute overtime period went scoreless, sending the Wolverines and Jr. Blues into a shootout.
The Wolverines went through three shooters, none being able to find the back of the net. The Jr. Blues scored once, splitting the series in Springfield.
The team will enjoy the holidays and return to the ice January 3rd and 4th to take on the Minnesota Wilderness in their last series before returning back to Anchorage.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Ice Wolves Win Over Brahmas - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Kyle Miller's Late Power Play Goal Propels Norsemen Over Shamrocks - St. Cloud Norsemen
- Bugs Rough up Warriors in Series Opener - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Bagnole Scores Late, Jr. Blues Top Wolverines in Shootout - Anchorage Wolverines
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Anchorage Wolverines Stories
- Bagnole Scores Late, Jr. Blues Top Wolverines in Shootout
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues
- Brock Devlin Makes Division I Commitment to Dartmouth College
- Wolverines Late Goals Lead to Comeback Win against Jr. Blues
- Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues