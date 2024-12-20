Bagnole Scores Late, Jr. Blues Top Wolverines in Shootout

December 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







What began as a slow game ended in a shootout loss for the Anchorage Wolverines.

The first and second periods went scoreless, with Springfield's Logan Ganz finally putting a point on the board nine minutes into the third.

Danny Bagnole saved the Wolverines with just 55 seconds left in regulation, making the uneventful game suddenly thrilling with the score reflecting 1-1 when the clock hit zero.

Like period one and two, the five-minute overtime period went scoreless, sending the Wolverines and Jr. Blues into a shootout.

The Wolverines went through three shooters, none being able to find the back of the net. The Jr. Blues scored once, splitting the series in Springfield.

The team will enjoy the holidays and return to the ice January 3rd and 4th to take on the Minnesota Wilderness in their last series before returning back to Anchorage.

