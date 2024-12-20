Bugs Rough up Warriors in Series Opener

December 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (16-11) scored seven times to rough up the Oklahoma Warriors, 7-3 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

SHV lit the lamp at 4:03 of the opening period as Carter McKay had some space and rattled home his third tally of the year from the near side to give the Bugs an early 1-0 edge. Seth Murch earned the only helper on the game's first goal. The Bugs extended their lead quite quickly at 4:36 as Brent Litchard whacked in his ninth goal of the season in front. The greasy goal was assisted by Murch to make it 2-0. After OKW scored to make it 2-1, the Bugs grabbed their two-goal lead again at Lucas Deeb toe dragged himself into the slot and snapped home his 11th goal of the year to extend the lead to 3-1. The home team led in SOG, 9-7 after one.

SHV extended their lead at 7:54 of the second as Mason Wright deflected home his first goal as a Bug to give his team a 4-1 edge. Murch picked up his third assist of the contest. After OKW scored, the Bugs regained their three-goal edge as Aidan Puley took a brilliant pass from Bode Wise and snapped home his eighth goal of the season to make it 5-2. OKW scored at 19:58 to make it a 5-3 contest. SOG were tied 18-18 after two.

The Mudbugs continued their on-slaught as Litchard rifled home a rebound from the far side for his second goal of the game which made it a 6-3 contest. SHV put the finishing touch at 19:04 as newcomer Salvatore Viviano smacked in his first goal as a Bug to close out a 7-3 victory over the Warriors.

Nikola Goich picked up the win in net making 22 stops on the night.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.