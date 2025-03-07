Ice Wolves Win in Shutout
March 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
Jackson Fuller sets a record for all time Ice Wolves wins with his fifth shutout of the season Friday March 7th. The goaltenders stood strong in the first period stopping a combined 17 shots. The second period would only see one goal courtesy of Sean Gibbons on the power play. The Ice Wolves would carry the 1-0 into the third period where the Ice Wolves would find two more power play goals one from Toivo Laaksonen and one from Andy Earl. Andy Earl would then get his second of the game, shorthanded and into the empty net to seal the 4-0 victory. Both teams will meet again Saturday, March 8 at 6:30pm MT.
