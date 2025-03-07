Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

March 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game day between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Fairbanks, Alaska.

This is the last series between the two that will be played in front of the Ice Dogs fans. After last weekend's split, we can anticipate a rowdy game at the Dipper.

There will be watch parties for both games this weekend, hosted at the Continental Event Space, formerly known as Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage.

Enjoy drinks and a taco bar as you watch the top two teams in Alaska battle it out on ice.

