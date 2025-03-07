Danbury Stuns Maryland in Overtime

March 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After three weeks on the road, the Maryland Black Bears, who are 2nd in the East Division, finally returned home to Piney Orchard Ice Arena and looked to gain momentum for the season's home stretch against the Danbury Hat Tricks, who sit at 10th in the East Division. However, a slow start spelled the story of this hockey game as the Hat Tricks got an overtime goal from forward Brendan Boring to secure a 3-2 win for Danbury.

The Hat Tricks struck first with a goal in the first period from forward Ben Dempster, who capitalized on a turnover from the slot and ripped it low blocker side for a 1-0 Danbury lead. Maryland responded with a goal from forward Tommy Holtby, who buried a pass in the slot from forward Owen Drury to tie the game 1-1. The scoring started early in period two, with Hat Tricks forward David Utkin scoring on a wrist shot on a five-on-three power play goal to retake the lead 2-1. The Black Bears responded with a power play goal of their own, with forward Isac Nielsen burying a rebound over the pad of Danbury goaltender Ryan Crowshaw to tie the score at two. In the third, chances were plenty for both teams, but Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made key saves down the stretch to keep the score 2-2 to force overtime. In the end, it was Boring in the three-on-three overtime session scoring on a backhand in the slot to win the game for Danbury 3-2.

The Maryland Black Bears and Danbury Hat Tricks rematch on Saturday, March 8th, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

