Hat Tricks End Skid With Overtime Win Over Black Bears

March 7, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Mar 8, 2025

Odenton, MD - The Hat Tricks have broken their skid with a dominant overtime win over the Maryland Black Bears. Ben Dempster and David Utkin would find the back of the net in regulation, however, Brendan Boring would be the straw that broke the camel's back in overtime. Ryan Crowshaw also picked up his second win as a Hat Trick, putting up a .916 save percentage.

The Hat Tricks got off to a hot start in the opening frame, with the physicality meter being turned up for this matchup. The scoring would start with a goal from forward Ben Dempster, to give Danbury a 1-0 lead 4:47 into the period. Tommy Holtby of the Maryland Black Bears would respond with a goal of his own to tie the game at one. Maryland would also be called for two penalties with under a minute left in the frame, which subsequently led to a 5-on-3 power play to start the second period.

Danbury would get another terrific start in the second frame, as the boys would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power-play. 52 seconds into the frame, former Black Bear David Utkin would score his 12th goal of the season to take a 2-1 lead. Maryland would successfully kill off the rest of power play to give them their first even strength play of the period. Isac Nielsen of the Black Bears would respond to that goal to tie up the game for the second time in the contest. The final frame would see both sides getting some great shots on goal, yet Ryan Crowshaw and Ryan Denes would be spot on in their respective creases. The contest would head into overtime and it only took 1:02 for Brendan Boring to score backhanded and take a 3-2 win.

The Hat Tricks wrap up the weekend series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

By Patrick Frenette

