Ice Flyers Welcome New Service Dog in Training

August 22, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today the addition of a new team pup, a future service dog that they have named Buccella, and their recommitment to the nonprofit organization Canine Companions for the 2023-24 season.

The Ice Flyers' second team puppy's name pays homage to the late Dan "Bucky" Buccella, one of the most beloved players in the history of Pensacola hockey. Buccella passed away last November in his fight against leukemia. The 39-year-old is survived by his wife, Tiffany, and two sons, Caleb and Lucas.

The family was brought into the Ice Flyers locker room to the location of where their husband and father used to sit as a player so that they could be the first ones to meet the new puppy.

"Before a decision was made to call him Buccella, I first called Tiffany and then called Bucky's parents, Al and Tina, to get their blessing. They were all incredibly supportive of us naming our new Ice Flyers puppy after Bucky," Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris stated. "It's an honor to have his legacy continue within the Ice Flyers organization. We have also made his number 47 just like Bucky. And although we miss our friend and a fan favorite, his impact in Ice Flyer Nation lives on in all of us, and now lives on in our future service dog who will in turn impact the life of someone in need."

Just like Ranger, the first Ice Flyers puppy, Buccella will be raised and socialized by long-time Canine Companions volunteer puppy raisers, LeAnne Pickering and Weston Cramer.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this partnership with the Ice Flyers once again and have the privilege of raising Buccella," stated LeAnne Pickering. "We are excited to see what this puppy has in store and look forward to introducing him to his teammates and the fans."

Ice Flyers fans will be able to follow the new puppy's progress on the team's website and official social media pages. Buccella will also be accessible and part of all the fun at upcoming Ice Flyers home games.

