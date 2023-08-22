Marksmen Sign Brad Jenion for the 2023-24 Season

August 22, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Brad Jenion for the 2023-24 season.

Jenion, from Macclesfield, England, has been playing hockey in North America since 2014, and attended Trine University, where he was captain during his senior year.

"Brad brings size and compete that will be crucial to our success," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He played for a very successful college and junior program where he was relied upon for leadership on top of his play."

The 6'5", 220-pound defenseman brings versatility to the blueline, where he put up 152 pim in 82 games for Trine. The 25-year-old was named to the NCHA's All-Freshman Team following the 2019-20 season.

"We expect him to be a big impact player for us this season," said Cruthers.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener. The only way to guarantee your seats for opening night is to lock in your season ticket plan today.

Season tickets are available by skating to marksmenhockey.com and clicking the tickets tab.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at nine announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.