Returning Forward McKechney Signs with Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forward Cole McKechney to the team's 2023 training camp roster, Head Coach Brent Clarke confirmed. McKechney returns for his second season in East Tennessee and his third as a pro. He spent the majority of his rookie season with Clarke in Watertown in 2021-22.

"We're returning a big penalty killer for us with Cole coming back," said Clarke. "He plays simple, but effective and has some offensive upside."

Primarily a two-way center, McKechney scored seven goals and had 16 points in 52 games for Knoxville last season. He was placed on the IR late in the regular season with an upper-body injury and missed the postseason as a result.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

