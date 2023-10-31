Ice Flyers Prepare for Extended Road Trip

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are preparing for their first extended road trip after splitting the weekend against the Huntsville Havoc at the conclusion of the October schedule of games. The month of November will see the team ramp up in play with four away games taking place in the next 11 days before returning to the Hangar for what's sure to be an exciting weekend with Adult Jersey Giveaway Night on November 10 and the first annual Blue Angels Night on November 11.

This Friday and Saturday the team will take to the ice against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (3-0-1) before heading to Fayetteville (2-1-1) on Sunday. After the weekend, it'll be a quick return to home for practice before hitting the road again to take on Birmingham Bulls on November 9 in Pelham.

Fans can tune into the live streams of away games on FloHockey here: https://flosports.link/3OXC5Rs

Here's a look at the team's schedule for this week:

MONDAY - TRAINING

TUESDAY - TRAINING

WEDNESDAY - TRAINING

THURSDAY - TRAVEL TO ROANOKE

Friday, November 3 - Ice Flyers vs. Roanoke at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Ice Flyers will face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the first time this season at the Berglund Center Center at 6:05 p.m. CT. This will be the first of 6 matchups against the Rail Yard Dawgs this regular season.

The Ice Flyers will be going into this game with a 2-1 record under their belt while the Rail Yard Dawgs will come into the game with an extra game played and 3-0-1 record.

Saturday, November 4 - Ice Flyers vs. Roanoke at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Ice Flyers will face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs again on Saturday at the Berglund Center Center at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Sunday, November 5 - Ice Flyers vs. Fayetteville at 2:00 p.m. CT.

After the matchup with Roanoke on Saturday, the team will hit the road for Fayetteville for the team's first of five games against the currently (2-1-1) Marksmen.

