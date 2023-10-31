Ford Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Nick Ford!

Ford turned in a massive performance on Friday night, tallying three points, a plus-three rating, and a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in a 5-3 win by the Dawgs at Quad City. The six-foot-one center notched the second goal of the game with a rocket from the left-wing circle, then tallied assists on the game-winning goal by CJ Stubbs and the empty-net insurance score by Josh Nenadal. The Chicago native also dropped the gloves in the second period, hammering the Storm's Alex Pommerville after a high hit to Stubbs.

Ford leads Roanoke in points with five so far this season after leading the Dawgs with 54 points during the 2022-2023 campaign!

