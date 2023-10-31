Birmingham Duo Named Co-Players of the WeeK

Birmingham Bulls goaltender Hayden Stewart

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth James) Birmingham Bulls goaltender Hayden Stewart(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth James)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Kishaun Gervais and Hay- den Stewart of the Birmingham Bulls have been named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for October 23-29.

Gervais tallied five goals and was +5 while Stewart was phenomenal in net, posting back-to-back shutouts, to lead the Bulls to a sweep over the Knoxville Ice Bears.

On Friday, Gervais scored a shorthanded goal in the first period before later netting his second of the game as the Bulls defeated the Ice Bears 5-0. Stewart earned his first shutout of the year by stopping all 18 shots he faced. The following night, Gervais topped his two-goal performance with a hat trick. After scoring twice in the first period, Gervais finished off his trifecta with his second shorthanded goal in as many nights as the Bulls cruised to a 6-0 defeat of the Ice Bears. Stewart was again perfect between the pipes, making 19 saves, extending his shutout streak to 133:43.

For the season, Gervais leads the league in goals (6), and is tied for second in the league with six points. Stewart now leads the league in shutouts (2), ranks second in goals against average (1.18) and is fifth with a .947 save percentage.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Max Johnson, Fayetteville (1g, 2a, +3), Doug Elgstam, Huntsville (4g, 1a, +3), Cole McKechney, Knoxville (1 gp), CJ Hayes, Macon (1g, 1a), Stephen Mundinger, Pensacola (2 gp), Joseph Widmar, Peoria (1g, 5a, +5), Nick Ford, Roanoke (1g, 2a, +1), Matt Ustaski, Quad City (3g, 1a, +1)

