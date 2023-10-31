SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Alec Hagaman

Peoria's Alec Hagaman has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 18, Peoria at Quad City, played on Sunday, October 29.

Hagaman was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking and a major penalty for fighting at 19:54 of the third period.

Hagaman will miss Peoria's game against Quad City on Friday, November 3.

Quad City's Michael Moran

Quad City's Michael Moran has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized elbowing incident in Game 18, Peoria at Quad City, played on Sunday, October 29.

Moran will miss Quad City's game against Peoria on Friday, November 3.

