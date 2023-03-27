Ice Flyers on Doorstep to Playoffs After Home Finale Win to Cap Weekend

Malik Johnson had never scored on a penalty shot throughout his hockey career.

That void is now replaced with a lasting memory.

Johnson, who was part of the Ice Flyers opening night lineup five months ago, was able to somehow produce a quality wrister before falling to his knees and deposit a third-period goal that was a difference-maker in Pensacola's 4-1 victory Sunday against the Evansville Thunderbirds at the Bay Center.

What a way for Johnson and teammates to savor the final home game on their schedule.

"Just so awesome," said Johnson, as he waited to be introduced as the game's No. 2 star behind teammate Mitch Atkins, who scored a go-ahead goal in the first period. "I was coming down and I was planning on getting (Evansville goaltender Zane Steeves) to bite off the fake and I just lost my edge (on ice). But I was able to stick with it and (puck) just went into the back of the net.

"It was big. It's been awhile since I even scored a goal (last one was Feb. 3) and it felt so good to do it front of our fans."

In front of a crowd of 4,136 - the 16th crowd this season of 4,000 or more fans - the win pushed the Ice Flyers (25-23, 5 OT losses) to the doorstep of clinching a playoff spot.

With four games remaining the next two weeks, all on the road, the Ice Flyers have a three-point lead in seventh place ahead of the Fayetteville (N.C.) Marksmen. And they now lead by nine points over the Quad City Storm, who have six games remaining, would need go 5-1 and have the Ice Flyers go winless to grab the final playoff spot.

"This was kind of like a playoff series with three games (in succession with Evansville) this weekend and I think we're ready for the playoffs now," Johnson said.

Already a season-long, popular player in his 38 games for the Ice Flyers, Johnson immediately saluted the crowd after scoring, then engaged with high-fives with kids when exiting from the final buzzer.

Late in the second period, he stirred the crowd by helping ignite a full teams' scuffle near the penalty box area after responding to a hard check against the boards.

The Ice Flyers carried a 2-1 lead into the final period before sealing a back-to-back win against the Thunderbirds (30-20-2 OT losses), who are battling for a top four finish and home ice for the first round of the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs in two weeks.

"I thought (Sunday) was a carryover from (Saturday). It was six great periods," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff, whose team beat Evansville 3-1 on Saturday. "They battled hard for six periods and they got what they deserve.

"I thought we played a great game again and grinded away. Some guys stepped up and did the job so it was a great win."

The Ice Flyers received another big game from goaltender Brad Arvanitis, who stopped 25 shots and allowed just two goals in two nights.

"He's playing great, so he's going to carry the load," Aldoff said. "He's playing superb for us and you need that. It was a great weekend for him."

After dropping Friday's first game of the trio, which left Aldoff in an angry mood, the Ice Flyers responded to his challenge on Saturday and Sunday.

"(Thunderbolts) earned their goals and that is going to happen," Aldoff said. "Other than that, we didn't give them a whole lot and that's the way you want to play.

"When you do that and play consistent, you get the result. It's that simple. And we did that Saturday and (Sunday) so I give all the credit in the world to the guys. They took accountability upon themselves and stepped up and got it done."

Ice Flyers newcomer Henry McKinney, one of three collegiate players Aldoff signed before the weekend games, set up the first goal on a power play just five minutes into the game. He worked to get free on a shot that bounced off the goaltender's pads and left Sean Gulka an opportunity to score on the rebound.

Evansville answered with its own power play goal with 1:13 left in the first period. But the Ice Flyers Mitch Atkins scored just 18 seconds later on a pass from Dallas Comeau and newcomer Nicholas Prestia, who gained his first pro assist.

The scored stayed that way until Johnson was able to score in dramatic style on the penalty shot. He had broken free from the center ice line with a pass before getting tripped on the way to the goal area.

"The ice was bad at that time and I think (Johnson) caught a little toe pick there and was falling and he let it go and it went in,"Aldoff said. "It was a big golal. He made it 3-1 and that's a huge difference, especially that time in the game. That kinda gave you that opening to where now we just have to finish them off."

Team captain Garrett Milan added the finishing touch with his empty-net goal, scoring from just inside the center red line, with 49 seconds remaining. It was his 26th goal this season. He's second in the league in points and tied for second for the most goals.

GAME NOTABLES

- All three games against Evansville featured the Ice Flyers coming out for warmups wearing yellow-black jerseys with insignia for the Rally Foundation-Gulf Coast. The Ice Flyers kept the jerseys on for the game Sunday as part of the makeover uniform.

On Saturday, Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris and the front office staff hosted five youths who are battling to overcome cancer on a special "Play Day" at the Bay Center. The kids visited with Ice Flyers players during their morning skate, got to get on the ice in skates and shoot pucks at the net, and received a variety of keepsakes and welcoming moments by the staff.

- Pensacola's Vanessa Jean performed the Canadian and U.S. National Anthem as she has done in many games this season and past seasons.

- Dr. Ben White, owner of White Smiles General Dentistry, had the ceremonial first puck drop as game sponsor.

- The Ice Flyers front office staff took on Greg Harris in a first period shootout into a empty net.

- For the final home game, the Pen Air Center Ice Hero became all active and retired military attending the game, who were asked to stand before loud applause.

- Following the game, the Ice Flyers players were part of a post-game jersey auction for the Rally Foundation jerseys and then signed autographs for fans as public skating occurred for the final time this season after a game.

- The Ice Flyers' final four games this season are on the road, beginning next weekend (March 31-April 1) at Huntsville, then two games at Peoria. They will wind up playing 57 games, not 56 as past seasons, due to a reconfigured schedule and complications from the Vermillion County Bobcats suspending operations and shutting down after 30 games.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Ice Flyers vs. Huntsville Havoc

WHEN: Friday and Saturday (March 31-April 1). Both games start at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Propst Arena, Huntsville, Ala.

ONLINE AUDIO STREAM: www.thesphl.com

