2022-2023 Playoff Packages on Sale Now

Playoff Packages go on sale Monday, March 27 at 10:00 A.M. The Dawgs postseason is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke!

The first round of the playoffs will begin the week of April 10. Game schedules will be announced at a later date.

Playoff Packages offer a cheaper ticket price per game compared to purchasing single game tickets at the box office or online. The only way to guarantee your preferred seats for home playoff games is by purchasing a Playoff Package by Friday, April 7. Fans are required to put a card on file and will be charged before each home game occurs. If you have already completed a credit card authorization statement for 2023-2024 season tickets, you will still be required to confirm your seats by the deadline. Please visit the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff at the customer service desk during games or during office hours. This package is not available at the box office or online. Single game tickets will go on sale as game schedules are finalized.

To purchase a Playoff Package, you must complete this order form either in person or by email and return to Andrew King (Andrew@railyarddawgs.com or Warren Payne (Warren@railyarddawgs.com). For corporate partnership accounts, please contact Alexandra Crutchfield (marketing@railyarddawgs.com).

For a limited time, you can Enter to Win a pair of Playoff Packages as a part of our Gillespie Allstate Agencies Contest Series! Click here to enter by Friday, March 31. (Please note: If you have purchased a playoff package and win this contest, we will refund your payment.)

