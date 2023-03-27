Dawgs Sign Dicarlo to SPC, Place Vella on IR

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Alex DiCarlo to a standard player contract, and have also placed forward Chris Vella on the 30-day injured reserve list.

DiCarlo signed a PTO with the Dawgs back on March 16, and has been impressive in his first five pro games with two goals, three assists, and a plus-one rating since his debut for Roanoke. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), acting as the team's alternate captain this season. In 71 career college games for the Lakers, DiCarlo tallied 36 goals and 34 assists while registering just eight penalty minutes. The 24-year old forward is part of a long list of Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego, including current head coach Dan Bremner and alternate captain Josh Nenadal, as well as former Dawgs such as Carter Allen, Travis Broughman, Aaron Huffnagle, Charlie Pelnik, Evan Schultz, and Eric Witzel.

Vella has played in 29 games this year for the Dawgs after starting the season on the injured reserve list, and has tallied a statline of two goals, six assists, six fighting majors, and a plus-eight rating on the ice for the Dawgs. Last season, Vella appeared in 45 games for Roanoke during his rookie campaign in the 2021-2022 season, and the Rochester, New York native recorded six goals, seven assists, and 145 penalty minutes thanks to his league-leading 17 fighting majors. A five-foot-nine forward, Vella scored five goals and added seven assists in 60 career games during his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII).

Roanoke will stay home this Friday night, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Peoria Rivermen at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

