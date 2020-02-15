Ice Flyers Get Two Power Play Goals, But Fall in OT

February 15, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola Ice Flyers left wing Ryan Marcuz

Pensacola, Fla. - ï»¿The Ice Flyers had one of their best nights on specialty teams all season.

But it still could not prevent another hard-luck, overtime loss at home.

After getting a pair of third-period goals to take the lead, the Ice Flyers yielded a tying goal in the final four minutes, then lost Friday night's game when the Macon Mayhem scored on a power play in overtime for a 3-2 victory at the Pensacola Bay Center.

It was the Ice Flyers (19-8-9) ninth overtime loss, the most in the Southern Professional Hockey League. It was their seventh consecutive setback at home, dropping them into a fifth place tie with Evansville in the standings.

The Ice Flyers will try and change the mood Saturday when facing Macon again at the Bay Center. Face-off is 7:05 p.m.

It was a glum feeling for two-thirds of the Friday's game until the Ice Flyers generated some positive energy.

The Mayhem scored less than 90 seconds into the game. That 1-0 lead held up until the Ice Flyers' Ryan Marcuz scored on a power play goal at 7:21 of the third period. Seven minutes later, Michael Ederer got the Bay Center crowd going with his power play goal on assist from Jesse Kessler.

But with 3:59 left, Macon's Mike Chemello tied the game. It stayed that way until the Ice Flyers were whistled for too many men on the ice just 35 seconds into overtime. A minute later, Caleb Cameron won the game for Macon.

The Ice Flyers scored twice in six power play chances and had killed off all five of Macon's previous power play chances until giving up the overtime power play goal.

The Ice Flyers will try and flip the script Saturday night in the final home game this month. The next two weekends, the Bay Center is booked with various events and the Ice Flyers will not play at home again until March 6-8.

