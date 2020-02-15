Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-20-5) at Ice Bears (23-15-4) - 7:35 PM

February 15, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-20-5), 10th SPHL, 29 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(23-15-4), 3rd SPHL, 50 Pts

Saturday - 7:35 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Jake Jackson| Linesmen: Eric Arrigo, Trevor Waite

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed a go-ahead goal with 31 seconds remaining in the first period and were eventually defeated by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 5-2, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Jeff Jones and Brad Riccardi both scored for the Dawgs in the loss.

A STREAKER: Jeff Jones scored on the power play in the first period on Friday night, this extending his point streak to seven games. In those seven games Jones has four goals and five assists and his streak is now one game shy of the franchise record of eight, shared by Mac Jansen and former Dawgs Colton Wolter and Jackson Brewer. Jones' streak is also the longest of his SPHL career. He leads the team with 12 goals and 29 points.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Saturday is the second of three road games in three nights for the Rail Yard Dawgs. It is also the second in a stretch that will see 10 of 13 games take place away from home with the only three home games set to take place against the Peoria Rivermen from Thursday-Saturday of next week. In 19 road games to date this season the Rail Yard Dawgs are 5-12-2.

REINFORCEMENTS: Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Jake Schultz was returned to the team from the ECHL' Indy Fuel on Friday and was in the lineup for the 5-2 loss in Knoxville. Schultz played in 14 games for the Fuel and recorded three goals, 25 PIMs and a -1 plus/minus. Friday was the third game he has played for Roanoke this year and he has two fighting majors and 26 penalty minutes.

FORGETFUL FEBRUARY: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 0-4 in February on Friday night and they have been outscored, 15-7, during those four games. This is on the heels of what had been the Dawgs' most successful month of the season to date; they went 7-3-1 in January.

THEY LIKE KNOXVILLE: Brad Riccardi has five goals and six assists to date this season with three goals and three assists coming against Knoxville. He is second on the active roster in points against the Ice Bears, behind Jeff Jones, who has 12 on six goals and six assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Both Brandon Wahlin and Bryce Martin dropped the gloves on Friday for their first fights of the season...the Rail Yard Dawgs have lost their last four games against the Ice Bears and are now 2-6-0 in the season series with Knoxville. Saturday is the final meeting of the season between the two teams...Saturday is the second game of a stretch that will have the Rail Yard Dawgs play six games in nine days with only a three day break in between two sets of three-in-threes.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs head down to Huntsville on Sunday for a clash with the Havoc. Puck drop at the Von Braun Center is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.