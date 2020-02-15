Cameron Nets Hat Trick as Mayhem Secure Four-Point Weekend

MACON, GA - Caleb Cameron scored his second career hat trick with the Mayhem, including the overtime game-winning goal as the Mayhem defeated the Ice Flyers in Pensacola by a 4-3 score.

In the first minute and a half of the game, Garrett Milan crashed the Macon net and forced the puck across the goal line, but the goal was waived off due to Milan colliding with Hayden Stewart on the way to the net. The Ice Flyers put on a flurry of shots on goal in the opening minutes, repeatedly threatening to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Macon came out of the gates flying in the second period. Shortly after a carryover power play had expired, Dylan Denomme raced down the right wing and into Pensacola ice. He zipped a shot from the right circle, beating Stephen Klein over his left shoulder and giving the Mayhem a 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the middle stanza. Only 2:09 later, Cameron received a stretch pass by Alex D'Oliveira and jolted by the Ice Flyers' defense. He scored on the breakaway, giving Macon its first insurance lead of the weekend.

Cameron's dominant weekend continued as the game wore on. 15:07 into period two, he wheeled into the deep slot with the puck and released a long shot from the blue line. Klein, screened by multiple bodies, could not track the puck as it snuck by him for the third time on the night. As a result of the goal, he was pulled in favor of Chase Perry, who would finish the rest of the game in net.

A third period onslaught by the hosts put the Mayhem on their heels. They began the third frame on the penalty kill, with Cameron serving a tripping infraction which had carried over from late in the second. The moment the Pensacola power play expired, Tanner Froese buried his seventh goal of the season, beating Stewart from the slot and spoiling his shutout bid. The goal gave the Ice Flyers life early in period three.

Blake Young pulled Pensacola within one with a wrist shot 8:08 into the third, and with just 1:03 remaining in regulation, the Ice Flyers completed the comeback. Tommaso Bucci buried a shot from the blue line to force overtime for the second consecutive night. Though the Ice Flyers generated the majority of scoring chances in sudden death, it was the Mayhem who netted the game-winner. Cameron finished off a centering pass by Denomme, capping off the hat trick and stunning the Pensacola Bay Center with a dose of déjÃ vu.

Stewart earned back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the Mayhem, denying a whopping 44 of 47 shots. Perry was charged with the overtime loss, stopping 7 of 8 in relief of Klein. The Mayhem will finish up their road stretch in Fayetteville on Thursday morning, February 20th. Puck drops at the Crown Coliseum at 10:00 am ET.

