Ice Flyers Bring Back Forward Jan Salák

August 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Forward Jan Salák has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"Jan has all the pro attributes," head coach Rod Aldoff voiced. "He skates well, has a big body, protects the puck, and has a good shot. His bread-and-butter is using his size in the corners and in front of the net and I think he did a great job with that last season and is only going to get better the more he plays."

Before signing with the Ice Flyers last season, Salák played three seasons with the FPHL Carolina Thunderbirds. In 121 games played, Salák netted 62 goals and tallied 98 assists. In the 15 games played during the 2021-22 season with the Ice Flyers, Salák found the back of the net five times and contributed with four assists.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.