Bryce Martin Invited Back to Dawgs Training Camp

August 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Bryce Martin

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Bryce Martin(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - Roanoke announced Wednesday that Bryce Martin has been invited to training camp. Martin played in 24 regular season games for Roanoke last season and tallied seven assists, then tacked on an additional three assists over nine games during the President's Cup Playoffs.

The five-foot-nine defenseman also had two ECHL stints with the South Carolina Stingrays last season, playing in three games between December 15 and December 21 and in 24 more games from December 26 until March 17. In 27 ECHL games last season, The Fort Erie, Ontario native recorded two goals, one assist, 30 penalty minutes, and a minus-seven plus/minus.

Martin spent 12 games with Roanoke on loan from the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers during the 2019-2020 season, tallying one assist for the Dawgs. Martin returned to Elmira for the 2020-2021 campaign, where he recorded five goals and seven assists in 22 games.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of August 17, 2022:

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2022

Bryce Martin Invited Back to Dawgs Training Camp - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.