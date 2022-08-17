Bulls Add Size on Defense with Pelnik

The Birmingham Bulls are excited to announce their second free agent signing for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Charlie Pelnik, a 6 '5, 200 pound defenseman has signed with the Birmingham Bulls as a free agent. Pelnik comes to Birmingham by way of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Peoria Rivermen last season. Coach Craig Simchuk and staff carry a team first mentality, and Pelnik carries exactly that in the locker room.

"I cannot wait to get to Birmingham and meet everyone in the organization and meet all of the fans", noted the new Bull Charlie Pelnik.

Having played in the SPHL last season, Pelnik brings twenty-four games of SPHL experience to Birmingham, and brings a championship presence to the Magic City having played for two SPHL playoff teams last season. "I am very excited for this new opportunity. I am excited to become a Birmingham Bull and help bring back a championship title to the great city of Birmingham!"

Head Coach Craig Simchuk is excited about his new free agent signing. "He is a big body. We are very excited to have his size and stature on the back end of our D." Simchuk is also ready to see what Pelnick will bring to Birmingham having a year of SPHL experience already under his belt. "I am excited for what he brings to Birmingham. With a year of experience in the league, I am ready to add him to our team and watch him grow as a player."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

