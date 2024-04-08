Ice Flyers Announce 2024 Playoff Roster

April 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Head Coach Gary Graham submitted the team's 2024 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs roster to league officials yesterday afternoon ahead of the team's matchup against the Peoria Rivermen.

In what promises to be an electrifying matchup, the Ice Flyers are calling on fans to create a sea of white in the stands for game 1 on Wednesday, April 10th. Remember, it's a 'White Out' game, so be sure to don your white attire to show your support! Fans can purchase tickets online or in person at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office. The first 1,500 fans in the building will also get a giveaway puck, courtesy of Florida Blue.

Game One: Wednesday, April 10th at 7:05 p.m. at Pensacola

Game Two: Friday, April 12th at 7:15 p.m. at Peoria

Game Three: Saturday, April 13th at 7:15 p.m. at Peoria (If necessary)

Forwards

Garrett Milan (C), Houston Wilson, Sean Ross, Reggie Millette, Spencer Kennedy, Erik Urbank, Mitch Atkins, Ivan Bondarenko, Sean Gulka, Malik Johnson (A), Andrew Durham, Luas Herrmann.

Defensemen

Troy Button, Zac Herrmann, Dale Deon, Tim Faulkner, Taylor Egan (IR), Cooper Jones, Jordan Henderson (A), Nick Leitner (IR)

Goalies

Stephen Mundinger and Matt Petizian

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.