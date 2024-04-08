Josh Nenadal Named Player of the Week

April 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #26 Josh Nenadal!

Nenadal was buzzing in the final two regular season games for the Dawgs against Knoxville. On Friday night, the alternate captain landed a plethora of hits in the second period and into the third period that helped Roanoke turn the game around after a slow start in the opening frame, and the Dawgs prevailed 3-0 in the home finale. In the 7-2 win over Knoxville to wrap up the regular season on the road, the five-foot-nine forward exploded for one goal, three assists, and a plus-four rating! Nenadal's goal came on a rebound after a shot by Dom Marcinkevics to tie the game early in the second period. Then, the Cleveland native proceeded to assist on Roanoke's fourth goal by Alex DiCarlo, the sixth goal scored by CJ Stubbs, and the seventh goal scored by Brendan Pepe.

The 29-year-old forward set a new career high with his four-point output on Saturday night to round out an excellent fourth full season for the Dawgs. Nenadal played in 49 games for Roanoke this year, and finished with 10 goals, 21 assists, and a team-high plus-25 rating (second-best in franchise history).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.