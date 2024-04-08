Bulls Playoff Roster & Schedule Announced

April 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the 2024 Playoff Roster and Round 1 Schedule.

Forwards: CJ Walker, Zac Masson, Scott Donahue, Drake Glover, Matt Wiesner, Nikita Kozyrev, MacGregor Sinclair, Carson Rose, Nick Fea, Troy MacTavish

Defense: Taylor Brierley, Ryan Romeo, Carson Vance, Joey Colatarci, Jonathan Pace, Kyler Matthews, Matt Clark, Parker Allison

Goaltenders: Hayden Stuart, Drennen Atherton

The Bulls will host Game 1 at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00pm.

See full Round 1 schedule below.

Game 1 | Wednesday April 10 - Pelham Civic Complex 7:00pm

Game 2 | Thursday April 11 - Ford Center - Evansville, IN - 7:05pm

Game 3 | Saturday April 13 - Pelham Civic Complex* - 7:00pm

*if necessary

Tickets for Game 1 on April 10 are on now sale at Ticketmaster.

