Bulls Playoff Roster & Schedule Announced
April 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls have announced the 2024 Playoff Roster and Round 1 Schedule.
Forwards: CJ Walker, Zac Masson, Scott Donahue, Drake Glover, Matt Wiesner, Nikita Kozyrev, MacGregor Sinclair, Carson Rose, Nick Fea, Troy MacTavish
Defense: Taylor Brierley, Ryan Romeo, Carson Vance, Joey Colatarci, Jonathan Pace, Kyler Matthews, Matt Clark, Parker Allison
Goaltenders: Hayden Stuart, Drennen Atherton
The Bulls will host Game 1 at the Pelham Civic Complex on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00pm.
See full Round 1 schedule below.
Game 1 | Wednesday April 10 - Pelham Civic Complex 7:00pm
Game 2 | Thursday April 11 - Ford Center - Evansville, IN - 7:05pm
Game 3 | Saturday April 13 - Pelham Civic Complex* - 7:00pm
*if necessary
Tickets for Game 1 on April 10 are on now sale at Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 8, 2024
- Josh Nenadal Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Flyers Announce 2024 Playoff Roster - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Bulls Playoff Roster & Schedule Announced - Birmingham Bulls
- Dawgs Announce 2024 President's Cup Playoffs Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.