Dawgs Announce 2024 President's Cup Playoffs Roster

April 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their 20-man President's Cup Playoffs roster on Monday morning.

Roanoke has activated forward Savva Smirnov off of the injured reserve. Forward Matteo DiGiulio remains on the injured reserve, but still remains eligible to be activated beginning on Sunday, April 14. Defenseman Johnny Macdonald will be serving the last game of a two-game suspension during Roanoke's Game One matchup at Quad City this Tuesday, but will be eligible to return for Game Two on Friday.

Roanoke's full playoff roster is listed below:

GOALTENDERS:

#35 Tyler Roy

#83 Austyn Roudebush

DEFENSEMEN:

#6 Billy Roche

#14 Stephen Alvo

#15 Matt O'Dea (A)

#18 Aidan Girduckis

#24 Johnny Macdonald

#27 C.J. Valerian

#29 Brendan Pepe

#33 Troy Quinn

FORWARDS:

#10 Tommy Munichiello

#13 Mac Jansen (C)

#16 Brenden Stanko

#23 CJ Stubbs (A)

#26 Josh Nenadal (A)

#38 Alex DiCarlo

#66 Savva Smirnov

#72 Owen McDade (A)

#87 Jacob Kelly

#90 Dominiks Marcinkevics

INJURED RESERVE:

#82 Matteo DiGiulio

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Quad City Storm for Game One of the opening round of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m. EST. Roanoke will host Quad City at Berglund Center for Game Two on Friday, April 12, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and again on Saturday, April 13, at 7:05 p.m. EST for Game Three if necessary. You can watch the games on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Single-game playoff tickets are available online now by visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 8, 2024

Dawgs Announce 2024 President's Cup Playoffs Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.