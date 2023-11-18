Ice Bears Fall to Bulls 4-3

November 18, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Cameron Hough in action

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Cameron Hough in action

Cam Hough had two goals, Brady Fleurent scored and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 4-3 at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday night.

Drake Glover scored the ultimate game-winner on the power play at 15:23 of the third to give the Bulls a 4-2 lead. The Bulls held in a clearing attempt and Nikita Kozyrev held the puck in the left circle before sending it through the slot to Glover on the right side.

Knoxville pulled within one with Hough's second of the night on the backdoor thanks to a cross-ice pass from Fleurent with 20 seconds remaining. The Ice Bears managed to get one final chance to tie the game, but Hough's shot from the left circle missed the net and the puck exited the zone as Knoxville ran out of time.

Knoxville took the initial lead with Hough's wrist shot from atop the right circle. Joshua Karlsson fed the puck up the middle to Tyler Rollo, who entered into the zone. Rollo dropped the puck on the right side to Hough, who zipped his trademark wrist shot over the glove of Austin Lotz at 12:02.

Brendan Soucie tied the game for Birmingham late in the first when he stole the puck along the right wing and got free through the circle before beating Kristian Stead down low.

MacGregor Sinclair gave Birmingham its first lead with a power play goal at 5:14 of the second. Sinclair received the puck in the right circle. His initial shot was saved by Stead, but the rebound bounced off Riley Robertson's skate and into the net.

Fleurent tied the game in the third period when he stole a defensive zone pass in the slot and immediately fired it on net to beat Lots at 4:20. Buster Larsson gave Birmingham the lead again less than a minute and a half later with a one-timer from the right circle.

Birmingham converted both of its power plays while killing back-to-back Knoxville power plays in the third period. Lotz stopped a one-timer by Jordy Stallard in the right circle and slid across the crease to block Fleurent's try from the right hash.

Knoxville returns home to host Peoria on Wednesday. Birmingham visits Pensacola Wednesday night.

