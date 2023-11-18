Goehring Called up to Worcester

FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have announced forward Todd Goehring has been called up to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Goehring, 26, recorded 5 (3-2) points in 7 games with the Marksmen in the 2023-24 season.

"As an organization, we are excited for Todd and proud of him," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has been a great addition to our team and has helped us get off to a great start. We wish him the best of luck in Worcester."

Goehring becomes the second Marksmen to be called up so far this season after the Reading Royals recalled defenseman Connor Fedorek in early November.

