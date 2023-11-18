NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

November 18, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Rex Moe

Knoxville's Rex Moe has been suspended two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 43, Evansville at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 17.

Moe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct under Rule 47, Head-Butting, at 10:31 of the third period.

Moe will miss Knoxville's games against Birmingham (November 18) and Peoria (November 22).

