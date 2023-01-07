Ice Bears Down Havoc in Front of Sold out Coliseum

Bailey MacBurnie made 26 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Huntsville Havoc 4-1 Saturday night in front of a sold-out Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Dino Balsamo had a goal and an assist for Knoxville. Bailey Conger had two assists to help the Ice Bears snap Huntsville's five-game win streak.

Cam Hough gave Knoxville an early lead when his shot from in front of the crease ultimately made its way past Nick Latinovich at 6:19. Razmuz Waxin-Engback slipped the puck to Hough from behind the net. Hough's shot hit Latinovich, who sensed the puck bouncing behind him. Latinovich couldn't corral the puck on a second effort and the result was Hough's fourth goal of the year.

Rob Darrar scored at 14:53 to tie the game for Knoxville. Darrar stole the puck from Balsamo in the neutral zone and turned the transition into a breakaway. Darrar skated up the right side and beat Bailey MacBurnie's blocker to knot the score at first intermission.

Brett Beauvais notched his fourth goal of the season to put Knoxville back in front at 2:57 of the second. A pass towards the crease was deflected and a scramble in front of the net resulted in the puck coming free on the left side for Beauvais, who put it underneath Latinovich.

Balsamo pounced on a rebound one minute later to make it 3-1. Conger took the puck in transition up the right wing. His shot hit Latinovich and bounced in front of the crease. Rex Moe's rebound attempt was broken up and the puck bounced across to the left side where Balsamo found himself alone with it. Balsamo found the back of the net for his 12th of the year.

MacBurnie was steady in net for the Ice Bears to help preserve the lead. He stopped a one-timer with a kick save during Huntsville's 5-on-3 power play in the second period and stopped a streaking Jacob Barber from the left circle in the third. Knoxville killed off all five Huntsville power plays.

Justin MacDonald scored his 15th goal of the year on an empty net to complete the scoring detail.

Knoxville heads to Peoria to face the Rivermen for three games in three days beginning on Friday. The Havoc head to Evansville on Wednesday.

